Solar biz to continue good run in 2017; tariffs to fall: Report

In its analysis of the year gone by, Bridge to India says that 2016 was bountiful in all respects for the solar sector with most key indicators growing 2-3 times over last year. The country added total solar capacity of 4.9 GW (estimated), an increase of 101 percent over 2015 and crossed the 10 GW cumulative installed capacity mark.New tenders were floated for 9 GW of grid connected solar projects including 900 MW for rooftop solar systems.

"As 2016 comes to an end, it is worth taking a holistic look at the Indian solar sector to analyse key trends, challenges and outlook. Key highlights include record project volumes – both for capacity addition and issue of new tenders, improving power distribution company (DISCOM) financial position as a result of UDAY scheme, steep fall in equipment prices, improving M&A activity and India’s ratification of climate accord adding credibility to the country’s ambitious 100 GW target for 2022," the report said.

It was a good year for Indian project developers as they won over 90 percent of the tendered capacity and all of the top 10 developers by pipeline capacity are now ‘home-grown’ independent power producers (IPPs) and corporates.

Falling module prices proved to be a gift that keeps on giving to aggressive bidders. Reduced Chinese demand in the second half of 2016 resulted in prices tumbling by 20 percent during the year.

In 2016, India’s rooftop solar segment also crossed the symbolic 1 GW mark in September this year, growing by 135 percent over last year. Attractive capital subsidies and substantial demand from public sector are expected to continue to provide great demand boost to the segment over the next few years.

Challenges

All this positivity is somewhat tempered by growing incidence of delayed power purchase payments by many DISCOMs and curtailment risk, two risks which badly affected wind power sector during the year. Solar sector has so far been lucky to escape likely because of smaller capacity (9 GW vs 28 GW of wind power capacity) and much greater political attention. However, these risks pose significant challenges to the sector despite strong government support and UDAY scheme.



The global supply glut in modules consolidated the hold of Chinese suppliers in the Indian market as over 80 percent of all modules installed in India in 2016 came from China. The World Trade Organization (WTO) declared India’s policy for domestic content requirement illegal and the proposed policy to support local manufacturing seems to be getting delayed. As a result, several ‘Make in India’ plans announced by various Indian and international suppliers have come to a naught.

Despite the subsidies, falling prices and improved storage of energy, retail and off-grid demand is yet to pick up in India.

On this front Vinay Rustagi, MD of Bridge to India told Moneycontrol said that the retail and off-grid segments remain the weakest part of the overall solar market in India.



"The government is offering 30 percent capital subsidies to residential customers and is also attempting to provide concessional debt financing to the sector, but net metering implantation remains patchy across most parts of India. Lack of customer awareness, product standardisation and quality assurance schemes are other main hindrances to the growth of this market," he said.

What to expect in 2017

The year saw solar tariffs falling below Rs 5 (USD 0.07)/ kWh, which led to solar power gaining parity with other sources of greenfield power.

"Falling costs have been instrumental in boosting solar demand from the DISCOMs despite total power demand staying relatively weak throughout the year. Both Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) are expected to allocate substantial new capacity in 2017 attracting even more competitive tariff bids. We expect the INR 4 tariff level to be breached in early 2017, which will be a radical moment for the entire power sector in India," the report said.

"The main reason we expect tariffs to fall next year is because module prices have come down very sharply in the last 6 months, way ahead of market expectations. We believe that there is sufficient investment interest in the sector in the near term. But as prices have come down, there is also an increasing concern that sub-standard imports are coming into the country. If the developers can maintain quality standards and robustness of technical execution, these projects will be financially attractive," Rustagi said.

Looking forward to 2017, the research firm expects a total new capacity addition of over 9 GW (up 90 percent over 2016) and up to 8 GW of new utility scale capacity allocation by NTPC, SECI and states including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

"As other international markets including China, Japan and Europe slow down, India will remain one of the fastest growing markets around the world. But we remain pessimistic about the new domestic manufacturing policy," it said.

