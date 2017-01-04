Software firm launches helpline for GST queries

Software development company KDK Softwares has launched a national toll-free helpline service for resolving GST-related queries.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Jan 04, 2017, 07.02 PM | Source: PTI

Software firm launches helpline for GST queries

Software development company KDK Softwares has launched a national toll-free helpline service for resolving GST-related queries.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Software firm launches helpline for GST queries

Software development company KDK Softwares has launched a national toll-free helpline service for resolving GST-related queries.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Software firm launches helpline for GST queries
Software development company KDK Softwares has launched a national toll-free helpline service for resolving GST-related queries.

The toll-free helpline number (1800 103 9271) will be available in six languages -- English, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada and Malayalam.

The helpline service was inaugurated by Rajeev Swarup, Principal Secretary, Small Industries, government of Rajasthan.

"As the GST will be rolled out soon, small industries will be looking for helping hands on transition from multiple taxes and filing of returns with separate departments (VAT) to one tax (GST).

"Unlike the existing return processes, GST requires to be filed every month by businessmen which will make it easier once the 'hands on' processes are set," Swarup said at the launch.

"The helpline is a good initiative and business fraternity should utilise this one-stop GST helpline to resolve their queries," he said.

Mohit Bhambani, the CEO of KDK Softwares, said that the helpline will create an eco-system within the business fraternity for resolving queries on GST.

"We had run this toll-free service for five days on trial basis and responded more than 1800 queries of a limited group, mostly CAs. About 34 percent of callers were consulted on complete GST enrolment process," he said.

He said that the company has created a capacity of handling 1500 calls in a day.

Tags  KDK Softwares helpline GST Rajeev Swarup VAT
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Software firm launches helpline for GST queries
Wire News
Platinum Member
686 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.