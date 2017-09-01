SoftBank Vision Fund plans to bring Ola and Uber together. Here's how

Moneycontrol News

Japanese telecom conglomerate Softbank is hoping to make amends between Indian cab aggregator Ola and its global rival Uber. This will only be possible if its potential investment in Uber goes through, according to an Economic Times report.

Even though Softbank failed to merge Snapdeal and Flipkart last month, it will continue to explore consolidation among other portfolio companies.

SoftBank Vision Fund’s new manager Rajeev Misra — who joined the board in May — said the firm has an “an exclusivity with Uber to buy a secondary stake,” and if the transaction goes through, Softbank will be the largest investor in the world-wide cab-hailing space.

"We own more than 30 percent in Ola and we would own much less stake in Uber, but we are with Ola since 2014 and it does send conflicting signals to the trenches... It's not easy and not always about economics," Misra was quoted as saying.

Softbank has been investing in Uber’s other Asian rivals, China's Didi Chuxing and Southeast Asia's Grab, and Ola since 2014.

Ola and Uber have been losing a lot of money, speculated to be in crores every month over market share and investment in driver incentives and discounts, which has affected their profitability.

Ola has raised USD 1.75 billion till now while Uber has committed at least USD 1billion to its India operation, the report said.