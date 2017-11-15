App
Nov 14, 2017 08:12 AM IST | Source: Reuters

SoftBank says considering investment in Uber but no final agreement reached

Uber said earlier this week that a planned deal with SoftBank and Dragoneer Investment Group was moving forward. The investment could be worth up to $10 billion, two people familiar with the matter previously told Reuters.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Japan's SoftBank Group Corp said on Tuesday that it was considering investing in Uber Technologies Inc but there was no final agreement at this stage.

"If conditions on share price and a minimum of shares are not satisfactory for the SoftBank Group side, there is a possibility the SoftBank Group may not make an investment," it said in a statement.

