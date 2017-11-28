App
Nov 28, 2017 08:10 AM IST | Source: Reuters

SoftBank offering to buy Uber shares at 30% discount: Source

A second person said the amount was in line with what investors had been expecting. SoftBank is also expected to make a separate $1 billion investment in the company at the $68.5 billion valuation.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Japan's SoftBank Group Corp is offering to purchase shares of Uber Technologies Inc at a valuation of $48 billion, a 30 percent discount to its most recent valuation of $68.5 billion, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

A second person said the amount was in line with what investors had been expecting. SoftBank is also expected to make a separate $1 billion investment in the company at the $68.5 billion valuation.

Bloomberg reported the offer price earlier on Monday.

