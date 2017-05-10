App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 10, 2017 04:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

SoftBank logs over Rs 9,000 cr loss from Indian investments

SoftBank Group Corp (SBG) registered loss from financial instruments at FVTPL (fair value through profit or loss) of Japanese yen 160,419 million in consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 2017, SoftBank said in a statement.

SoftBank logs over Rs 9,000 cr loss from Indian investments

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group today said it has recorded loss from investments to the tune of USD 1.4 billion, or over Rs 9,000 crore, for 2016-17 in Indian startups like Snapdeal and Ola.

SoftBank Group Corp (SBG) registered loss from financial instruments at FVTPL (fair value through profit or loss) of Japanese yen 160,419 million in consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 2017, SoftBank said in a statement.

The financial instruments at FVTPL include preferred shares of Jasper Infotech (Snapdeal) and ANI Technologies (Ola), it added. SoftBank has also written off over USD 1 billion on valuation of its investment in Snapdeal.

"This (SBG's loss at FVTPL) mainly resulted from recording a loss as the amount of changes in the fair value of the financial instruments at FVTPL from March 31, 2016 to March 31, 2017," SoftBank said.

The Japanese firm has multi-billion investments in Indian firms, including Ola, Snapdeal and Elara Technologies, which owns PropTiger, Housing and Makaan.com.

tags #Business #Ola #Snapdeal #SoftBank

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.