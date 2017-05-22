Sodexo partners Zeta to strengthen India play

Sodexo, which provides meal vouchers, has partnered with Directi Group firm Zeta to expand its employee benefits offerings in the country and cash in on the burgeoning digital opportunity in the Indian market.

Globally, Sodexo has nearly 70 per cent of its business volume managed digitally but in India, the brand embarked on the digital journey in 2015.

As a part of the alliance, Sodexo’s three million consumers in India will get access to Zeta's technology platform thus strengthening its digital play. Zeta, on the other hand, will get access to the French company's expertise in the B2B domain of sales and customer service.

"Through this partnership we will be able to offer our clients a large range of Employee Benefit solutions using advanced technology solutions.

"Through this partnership, CHROs (chief human resources officers) can look forward to cutting-edge technology and more convenience in the way they execute their employee benefits programmes," Sodexo BRS India CEO Stephane Michelin said.

He added that the companies will also work together to develop solutions specific to the needs of Indian corporates. Sodexo has over 11,000 clients in India and has been operating in India for 20 years. Its meal cards are accepted at 30,000 terminals across 700 cities in India.

With Sodexo, Zeta can reach a larger number of clients and customers, Bhavin Turakhia, the founder and CEO of Zeta, said. Zeta provides end-to-end solution for companies to manage their employee tax benefits and rewards programmes electronically. It had launched its electronic meal voucher solution - Zeta Meal Vouchers - last year.