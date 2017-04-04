App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 04, 2017 05:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sobha's property sales down 6% in FY'17 at 2K cr

Realty firm Sobha today reported 6.21 percent decline in its sales bookings last fiscal at Rs 2,012.40 crore due to slowdown in property market.

Sobha's property sales down 6% in FY'17 at 2K cr

Realty firm Sobha today reported 6.21 percent decline in its sales bookings last fiscal at Rs 2,012.40 crore due to slowdown in property market.

The company had achieved sales booking of Rs 2,145.80 crore in the 2015-16, Bengaluru-based Sobha Ltd said in its operational update filed on BSE.

The company's sales volume dropped to 3 million sq ft last fiscal from 3.38 million sq ft in the 2015-16.

However, sales realisation increased to Rs 6,704 per sq ft from Rs 6,342 per sq ft during the period under review.

Sobha said: "This (demonetisation) had profound impact on the economy especially in the real estate sector. Third quarter performances bears testimony to the same, as most of the developers faced difficulty including your company."

The company said it has witnessed revival in demand in the Delhi-NCR market.

Sobha expects that the real estate sector would be able to transition smoothly to a new era governed by RERA (real estate regulation act) and GST Act.

The RERA Act would have huge transformational impact on the real estate sector. From GST, the realty sector should see some benefits on absorbed costs like cement, steel and other building materials, the company said.

"Union Budget has given special emphasis to the affordable housing segment. The infrastructure status would certainly help the real estate entities with impeccable governance practices to raise funds at substantially better interest rates," it added.

Sobha informed that its borrowing cost has been further brought down during the quarter by more than 50 basis points to below 10.5 percent per annum.

The operational cash flow of the company remained healthy and positive during the fourth quarter of 2016-17.

Besides Bengaluru, Sobha has presence in Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Thrissur, Pune, Coimbatore, Cochin, Calicut and Mysore property markets.

tags #BSE #Business #GST Act #property market #Real Estate Regulation Act #Realty firm #RERA #sales bookings #slowdown #Sobha Developers

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.