App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 22, 2018 03:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

SMS Pharmaceuticals gets EIR for Bachupally facility

The company's manufacturing facility at Bachupally, Hyderabad, has received EIR from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), SMS Pharmaceuticals said in a filing to the BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug firm SMS Pharmaceuticals today said it has received establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its Bachupally facility in Hyderabad.

The company's manufacturing facility at Bachupally, Hyderabad, has received EIR from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), SMS Pharmaceuticals said in a filing to the BSE.

"The facility was inspected by the USFDA in November 2017 and there were no Form 483 observations during the inspection," it added.

As per the USFDA, an EIR is issued to a company after the completion of an inspection of its facility detailing inspectional findings.

Shares of SMS Pharmaceuticals were today trading at Rs 105.45 apiece in afternoon trade on the BSE, up 3.79 per cent from their previous close.

tags #BSE #Business #Companies #EIR #SMS Pharmaceuticals

most popular

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.