Jan 02, 2017, 04.00 PM | Source: PTI
The company had sold 877 units in the same month of 2015, SML Isuzu said in a BSE filing.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
SML Isuzu sales up 16.4% in December at 1,021 units
The company had sold 877 units in the same month of 2015, SML Isuzu said in a BSE filing.
|
The company had sold 877 units in the same month of 2015, SML Isuzu said in a BSE filing.
In the April-December period this fiscal, total sales were at 10,943 units, as against 9,196 units in the year-ago period, up 19 percent, it added.
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.