SML Isuzu sales up 16.4% in December at 1,021 units

Commercial vehicles maker SML Isuzu today reported 16.4 percent increase in sales at 1,021 units in December 2016.

The company had sold 877 units in the same month of 2015, SML Isuzu said in a BSE filing.

In the April-December period this fiscal, total sales were at 10,943 units, as against 9,196 units in the year-ago period, up 19 percent, it added.