Sep 01, 2017 03:28 PM IST | Source: PTI
SML Isuzu sales down 50% in August at 541 units
The company had sold 1,082 units in the same month a year ago, SML Isuzu said in a BSE filing.
Commercial vehicles maker SML Isuzu today reported a 50 per cent decline in total sales at 541 units in August 2017.
The company had sold 1,082 units in the same month a year ago, SML Isuzu said in a BSE filing.The company has sold 4,469 units in the 2017-18 fiscal so far. It had sold 7,343 units during the same period of the previous fiscal.