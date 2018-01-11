App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 11, 2018 05:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Skoda Auto India appoints Gurpratap Boparai as new Managing Director

Boparai (48) has many years of experience in the global automotive industry and was most recently CEO of Fiat India Automobiles Ltd. He will assume this new role from April 2.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Skoda Auto India today announced the appointment of ex-Fiat India Automobiles CEO Gurpratap Boparai as its new Managing Director.

He will assume the new role from April 2 and will report directly to Skoda CEO Bernhard Maier, the company said in a statement.

Boparai (48) has many years of experience in the global automotive industry and was most recently CEO of Fiat India Automobiles Ltd, it added.

His appointment comes at a time when the Indian market plays an important role in Skoda Auto's global growth strategy.

The Volkswagen Group had recently commissioned Skoda Auto to evaluate a global architecture for volume segments with the modular MQB A0 platform.

Skoda said it plans to launch vehicles from the localised platform in India in 2020 when a more stringent crash and emissions standard come into force.

It also plans to produce competitive volume models for the Skoda and Volkswagen brands in India.

Skoda Auto India currently offers four models in India -- sedans Octavia, Superb, Rapid and newly launched SUV Kodiaq, which are produced in Aurangabad.

tags #Business #Fiat #India #Skoda Auto #Skoda Auto India

most popular

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.