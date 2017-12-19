App
Dec 19, 2017 08:27 AM IST | Source: PTI

Skill Ministry, Maruti Suzuki sign pact to train youth

As part of the agreement with the Directorate General of Training (DGT) which comes under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, "Maruti Suzuki will ensure that not less than 80 per cent of trainees are placed with Maruti Suzuki or its business partners.

The skill development ministry and Maruti Suzuki signed an agreement to impart training to youth and enhance their employment potential.

As part of the agreement with the Directorate General of Training (DGT) which comes under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, "Maruti Suzuki will ensure that not less than 80 per cent of trainees are placed with Maruti Suzuki or its business partners.

"The automobile manufacturer will also ensure eligible trainees take up apprenticeship / higher education in suitable streams and shall also guide the students to become entrepreneurs," an official statement said.

Maruti Suzuki in consultation with DGT will develop specific training modules as per need of the automobile industry. The company shall conduct courses at pan-India locations leveraging the facilities and services available at ITIs, regional training centers, training centers of training partners, vendors and dealers associated with Maruti Suzuki.

"As on December 15, 2017, over 1,680 students have enrolled for the course and this figure is expected to go up to 2,400 by FY2018-19," the statement said.

tags #Business #Companies #Maruti Suzuki #skill development ministry

