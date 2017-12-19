Six of 10 most valued firms add Rs 31,646 cr in m-cap

The combined market valuation of six of the 10 most valued firms surged by Rs 31,645.83 crore last week, with HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest gainer.

Others on the gainers' list were ITC, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC, Infosys and ONGC. However, Reliance Industries (RIL), TCS, HUL and SBI suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.

The valuation of HDFC Bank surged Rs 8,566.49 crore to Rs 4,84,757.35 crore.

HDFC's m-cap jumped Rs 7,338.91 crore to Rs 2,75,147.96 crore and that of Infosys climbed Rs 5,030.42 crore to Rs 2,35,085.78 crore. The valuation of Maruti Suzuki rose by Rs 3,720.12 crore to Rs 2,76,826.17 crore and that of ITC advanced Rs 3,717.41 crore to Rs 3,22,682.82 crore.

ONGC's mcap went up by Rs 3,272.48 crore to Rs 2,34,655.71 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) skidded by Rs 10,174.44 crore to Rs 4,87,731.76 crore.

RIL suffered an erosion of Rs 624.67 crore in market valuation to Rs 5,82,618.99 crore and that of SBI fell by Rs 345.28 crore to Rs 2,69,967.48 crore.

The m-cap of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) declined by Rs 335.49 crore to Rs 2,86,825.88 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL stood at number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HUL, Maruti, HDFC, State Bank of India (SBI), Infosys and ONGC.

Over the last week, the Sensex notched up a significant gain of 212.67 points, or 0.63 percent. The broader Nifty was up 67.60 points, or 0.65 percent.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries, which owns Reliance Jio, also owns Network18, which publishes Moneycontrol.com.