App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 17, 2017 11:44 AM IST | Source: PTI

Six of 10 most valued firms add Rs 31,646 cr in m-cap

The combined market valuation of six of the 10 most valued firms surged by Rs 31,645.83 crore last week, with HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest gainer.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The combined market valuation of six of the 10 most valued firms surged by Rs 31,645.83 crore last week, with HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest gainer.

Others on the gainers' list were ITC, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC, Infosys and ONGC. However, Reliance Industries (RIL), TCS, HUL and SBI suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.

The valuation of HDFC Bank surged Rs 8,566.49 crore to Rs 4,84,757.35 crore.

HDFC's m-cap jumped Rs 7,338.91 crore to Rs 2,75,147.96 crore and that of Infosys climbed Rs 5,030.42 crore to Rs 2,35,085.78 crore. The valuation of Maruti Suzuki rose by Rs 3,720.12 crore to Rs 2,76,826.17 crore and that of ITC advanced Rs 3,717.41 crore to Rs 3,22,682.82 crore.

related news

ONGC's mcap went up by Rs 3,272.48 crore to Rs 2,34,655.71 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) skidded by Rs 10,174.44 crore to Rs 4,87,731.76 crore.

RIL suffered an erosion of Rs 624.67 crore in market valuation to Rs 5,82,618.99 crore and that of SBI fell by Rs 345.28 crore to Rs 2,69,967.48 crore.

The m-cap of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) declined by Rs 335.49 crore to Rs 2,86,825.88 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL stood at number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HUL, Maruti, HDFC, State Bank of India (SBI), Infosys and ONGC.

Over the last week, the Sensex notched up a significant gain of 212.67 points, or 0.63 percent. The broader Nifty was up 67.60 points, or 0.65 percent.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries, which owns Reliance Jio, also owns Network18, which publishes Moneycontrol.com.

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.