SIT formation welcome; see over 90% repayments: Bharat Fin

The Maharashtra government’s minister for state for home Deepak Kesarkar is contemplating setting up a special investigation team (SIT) to inquire into the operations of microfinance companies (MFIs) in the state.

Commenting on the above news, Ashish Damani, CFO, Bharat Financial Inclusion said the company has so far not received any information with regards to SIT formation for MFIs but even if it is, the company is not worried because they have always been conservative in their business and follow all the guidelines set by the Reserve Bank of India.

This move to set up SIT was based on allegations raised by the minister’s party members who claim that microfinance companies, particularly in Vidharba, were resorting to coercive recovery and harassment of women at self-help groups (SHGs) for repayment. A local politician has been quoted as saying that MFIs are charging very high interest rates. This politician wants the government to either waive the loans or reduce interest rates on them. In fact, they would welcome the move, he said.

Moreover, the company does not do any door-step collections, he said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

They currently operate in 27 districts in Maharashtra out of which the repayment rate for 24 districts is around 95 percent.

Talking about the demonetisation impact he said as of now due to currency crunch loan growth in the third quarter is a bit muted but once the currency is available disbursements will be done directly into the accounts. They have so far done a disbursement of Rs 970 crore, post demonetisation, he added. The company is confident of making good on the losses incurred, said Damani.

In the state of Uttar Pradesh their exposure is to the tune of 8.8 percent, he said.

According to him SIT could be framed to see if MFIs adhere to the RBI guidelines and reports will be then given to RBI, who will take further action.



Below is the verbatim transcript of Ashish Damani’s interview to Latha Venkatesh & Sonia Shenoy on CNBC-TV18.



Latha: Did you hear from the Maharashtra Home Ministry, from the special investigation team that they have appointed?



A: We have not got any information as such but if this SIT has been formed for looking into the guidelines being followed or not followed on the ground by various micro finance entities industry as such then it is a welcome move from our side at least because we have been following all the guideline from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). We are confident whether you look at interest rate, whether you look at the credit bureau check the two MFI norms.



In fact I would go on to say we are being very conservative and some of our peers are taking MFI as a MFI when they look at two lenders. We look at two lenders and even if a bank or anybody else should have lend we are not recommending to such customers, so we will welcome something like this.



Latha: How much should your repayment rate be or collection rate be for business to go on?



A: Our repayments presently, accumulative basis are at 91.2 percent and these have actually improved from 89 percent to 91.2 percent. We are confident that as the situation improves on the currency this will be back to normal.



Latha: Do you see any loan growth what would be the assets under management (AUM) or loans lent in this quarter, third quarter vis-a-vis year ago third quarter or even the second quarter?



A: It is a bit of a constraint as of now with currency not being available to draw and given we have been disbursing in cash, so we are able to disburse out of the repayments. If you look at from a principal stand point we have been disbursing 75 percent of whatever the principal has been collected. So, loan growth in this particular quarter would be muted but what we are looking at is going cashless disbursements. So as and when currency is freely available we will start disbursing in the accounts of the customers as well.



Sonia: How much have disbursements fallen up until now over the last two months?



A: Total disbursement of Rs 970 crore is what we have done post the November 8th.



Latha: Are you all cutting interest rates? Have you cut in December- November? Will you cut like next week, next month?



A: Interest rates should be looked at with the margin cap that has been levied by – so we are already operating at much lower margin than the mandated 10 percent. So, we are at 8.50 percent. So, there is no requirement to look at the drop in interest rates as of now.



Latha: How do the rules stack up? You all are regulated by Reserve Bank what is the locus standi of the SIT? You still have to reply to them, RBI didn’t ask you all any questions?



A: So, the way I understand and the way I read it is the SIT will be framed to look in to the guidelines being adhered to or not to by the industry and whatever the report will be given to the regulator for further action.



Sonia: You said that you have disbursed Rs 970 crore up until now between November 8th and now how much has that fallen or compared to your normal run rate? I mean is it down 50 percent, 40 percent?



A: The way to look at it is we were looking at a 50 percent growth for the full financial year. In different months you will have different kind of disbursement rate that one could have achieved. If we are seeing from a what we need to disburse that should be linked with the demand and I would say that the demand has not gone away because the customers still need the loans and it should be met as and when the currency situation easies out. So, we will make it up in the coming months.



Sonia: What is the exposure that you have in the UP market now and over there as well we hear that there are some politicians motivating borrowers not to repay etc so some concerns there any thoughts?



A: RBI has come out with the guideline of dispensation in a way for 60 days during this period when the cash currency is an issue. This has been misinterpreted by some of the people on the ground. What we are doing is we are just going back and explaining the borrowers this is more to do with the institution and not actually a loan waiver or a payment holiday. Total exposure is 8.8 percent in Uttar Pradesh, but if you look at 36 out of 49 districts are reporting more than 90 percent repayment.