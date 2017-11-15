Singapore's Sembcorp bags 2nd wind power project in India

Singapore-based Sembcorp on Monday said it has won a 250 MW project in the country's second nationwide wind power tender.

This is the second win for Sembcorp's renewable energy business, Sembcorp Green Infra.

"This makes Sembcorp the utility player which has won the largest combined capacity in India's two national wind power tenders so far," a company statement said.

The new project will expand Sembcorp's presence in India's power market. It has over 4,000 megawatts of power capacity in operation and under development in the country, comprising both thermal and renewable energy assets.

Its renewable energy portfolio in the country, operated by Sembcorp Green Infra, consists of more than 1,400 MW of wind and solar power assets in seven states.

It also operates a 2,640-MW Gayatri Power Complex in Andhra Pradesh.

Sembcorp Green Infra Limited received the official letter of award for the project, following the close of the tender conducted by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) on behalf of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

The project is expected to be developed in phases and targeted to be fully commissioned by the first half of 2019.

"Upon the project's completion, its entire power output will be sold to SECI under a 25-year long-term power purchase agreement," it said.

The project will be connected to central transmission utility and supply power to multiple states, helping them to meet their renewable energy requirement.

Sembcorp India CEO & Country Head Vipul Tuli said the new project is in line with the firm's strategy to make energy business in the country stronger and more sustainable.

"It also reinforces our commitment to India, and to playing a role in powering the country's continued progress," he said.

Sunil Gupta, Managing Director and CEO of Sembcorp Green Infra, said the back-to-back wins in both national wind power tenders held to date demonstrates Sembcorp's strong renewable energy capabilities.

Greater transparency and offtake creditworthiness give established long-term players like Sembcorp an advantage. Combined with declining equipment prices, this has allowed us to provide clean power at lower tariffs, he said.

Besides expanding Sembcorp's presence in India's power market, the project also strengthens its global renewable energy business.

The company has wind, solar and biomass energy as well as energy-from-waste projects in Singapore, China, India and the UK.