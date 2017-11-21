App
Nov 21, 2017 12:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Simplex Infrastructures bags Rs 524-cr order from NBCC

"We have received an order from NBCC (India) Ltd for Rs 524 crore for construction of institutional buildings in Bhubaneswar, Odisha," Simplex Infrastructures said in a BSE filing.

 
 
Simplex Infrastructures today said it has bagged a Rs 524-crore order from state-owned NBCC for construction of institutional buildings in Odisha.

The scrip was trading 10.68 per cent higher at Rs 577.65 on the BSE today.

