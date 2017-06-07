Simon India bags Rs 370 crore contract from Adani Ports & SEZ

Simon India (SIL), an Adventz Group company, on Tuesday, said it has bagged a Rs 370 crore contract from Adani Ports and SEZ to provide Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services at its Mundra port in Gujarat.

The Rs 370 crore contract is to provide EPC services for Adani's LPG Terminal at Mundra port in Gujarat, the company said in a statement.

Under the contract, SIL will provide extended basic and detailed engineering, procurement, supply, transportation and installation services, among others.

For specialised procurement and fabrication work, SIL will synergise with Texmaco Rail and Engineering (TREL), another Adventz Group company, for timely delivery at the port, which involves around 4600 MT of steel fabrication, the company said.

Construction work on the new terminal, which will have a total capacity of 3.56 million metric tonnes per annum, will commence this month and will be completed by November 2018.

"This agreement is in line with our strategic goals. We will combine our engineering acumen with project and risk management expertise to provide complete solutions to Adani. Mundra LPG terminal project will help us in contributing to India's self-reliance in oil and gas sector also," SIL's CEO Rakesh Verma said.