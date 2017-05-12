App
May 12, 2017 02:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

SilkAir introduces biz class offer with The Fullerton Hotel

The offer is valid for bookings made by May 31 for travel before August 31, SilkAir said in a release issued here.

SilkAir, the regional wing of Singapore Airlines, today said it has launched a business class offer with The Fullerton Hotel Singapore for flights originating from Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Vishakhapatnam, Coimbatore or Hyderabad.

"SilkAir is proud to join hands with The Fullerton Hotel Singapore in extending an exclusive privilege for our Business Class passengers for their stay in Singapore. As part of our ongoing commitment to provide world class services to our customers, we are also happy to have recently introduced the All-Time Favourites menu exclusive for our Business Class passengers," SilkAir India General Manager Jagdish Bhojwani said.

As the regional wing of Singapore Airlines, SilkAir operates the Singapore Airlines Group's narrow body fleet and extends the Group's network by seeding and developing new destinations in Asia-Pacific.

