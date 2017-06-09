App
Jun 09, 2017 09:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Siemens signs MoU with Karnataka govt for Rs 2031.80 crore project  

Siemens Industry Software India Pvt. Ltd., on Friday said it has signed a MoU with the Karnataka Government Tool Room and Training Center and DesignTech Systems Limited to establish four Centers of Excellence across the state.

According to the state government, the total cost of the project is Rs 2031.80 crore, out of which Siemens Industry Software, India contributes Rs 1822.48 crore and Government of Karnataka's share is Rs 219.32 crore.

The partnership paves the way for a world-class integrated skill development infrastructure and benchmarked technical education curriculum with a core focus on Industry 4.0 Automation, Mechatronics and Internet of Things (IOT)  infrastructure, the company said in a release.

The four COEs will address diverse industry segments like Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Industrial automation,  Renewable Energy and Aerospace and Defence, it said.

DesignTech Systems Limited is the execution partner for the four Centers of Excellence and will run the centers for the first two years and continue to provide support for the third year.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the MoU signing event said four Centres of Excellence have been planned to be set up at the sub-centres of the Government Tool Room and Training Centre Bengaluru, Kalaburagi, Dandeli and Mysuru in association with Siemens.

"This will result in providing advanced world class skill training to 25,000 to 30,000 youths in the State annually and contributes in providing skilled manpower to industries and thus paving the way for the overall industrial development of the State," he said according to a state government release.

