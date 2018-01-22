App
Jan 22, 2018 06:27 PM IST

Siemens Gamesa bags orders for 326 MW wind power capacities

The company said that the government of India has recently announced the auction of 6 GW of new capacity in the next 4–5 months.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Renewable energy firm Siemens Gamesa today said it has begged multiple orders totalling 326 MW wind power capacities across India.

These order entails the EPC (engineering production and construction) of 326 MW of wind power facilities on several sites across India (26 in total, with installed capacity ranging between 2 MW and 60 MW), a company statement said.

Siemens Gamesa will install 135 units of its G114-2.0 MW wind turbines and 28 units of its G97-2.0 MW wind turbines across different sites which are set for commissioning by March 2018, it said.

As per the agreements, Siemens Gamesa will handle the entire infrastructure needed to operate the projects together with the supply, erection and commissioning of 135 units of G114-2.0 MW wind turbines and 28 units of its G97-2.0 MW for leading Independent Power Producers and various Industrial customers in India.

"These orders show a positive sign of development in the market and it certainly boosts our confidence significantly as we gear up towards the next growth phase for Siemens Gamesa in India. With the support of our loyal customers and an efficient team we are looking forward to a great 2018," said Ramesh Kymal, CEO of Siemens Gamesa's onshore business in India.

The company said that the government of India has recently announced the auction of 6 GW of new capacity in the next 4–5 months.

A clear auction calendar such as the above is certainly a welcome move and is quite encouraging for the industry at this point of time and will accelerate capacity additions. Siemens Gamesa expects the Indian market to stabilise in 2018 and fully recover in 2019, it added.

Present in India since 2009, Siemens Gamesa has installed over 5 GW. The company has been the leading OEM in India for the last three years, according to MAKE Consultancy, it said.

