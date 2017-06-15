Siemens cyber security solution to protect CLP India's plant

Automation solutions provider Siemens today said its cyber security solution will protect CLP India's power plant automation system.

Siemens has developed comprehensive cyber security solutions for critical infrastructure, power and industrial control systems, the company said in a statement.

According to the statement, these solutions conform to the latest international standards such as NERC-CIP (North American Electric Reliability Corporation critical infrastructure protection) and VGB, the European technical association for power and heat generation.

Siemens will be implementing a cyber security solution for power plant automation at the Paguthan (Gujarat) plant of CLP India, the Mumbai-based wholly-owned subsidiary of CLP Holdings Limited, which is one of the largest investor-owned power businesses in Asia.

The cyber security solution being implemented by Siemens will support CLP India's efforts to bolster cyber security at its power plant by detecting threats and minimising the risk of advanced cyber attacks.

The solution detects, analyses and raises alarms of the threats that move laterally from Information Technology (IT) to Operational Technology (OT) networks. The solution also includes dedicated end point protection to prohibit execution of malicious applications.

"Digitalisation, of which cyber security is a key component, will have a huge role to play in India's demand for reliable, efficient and clean power growing by increasing amount of urbanisation and industrialisation. We look forward to collaborating with our customers in their digitalisation endeavours," Prashant Jain, Head, Power Generation Services, Siemens, said in the statement.