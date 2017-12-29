App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 29, 2017 04:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shriram Transport Finance raises Rs 400 cr by issuing bonds

"The Allotment Committee-NCDs of the company in its meeting held today, approved and allotted 4,000 secured redeemable rated listed non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 10 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 400 crore on private placement basis," the company said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shriram Transport Finance Company today said it has raised Rs 400 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis.

"The Allotment Committee-NCDs of the company in its meeting held today, approved and allotted 4,000 secured redeemable rated listed non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 10 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 400 crore on private placement basis," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company is engaged in the business of providing loans for commercial vehicles. It also provides consumer finance, life and general insurance, stock broking and distribution services among others.

Stock of the company closed 1.57 per cent higher at Rs 1,480.15 apiece on BSE today.

tags #Bonds #Business #Companies #Shriram Transport Finance Company

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.