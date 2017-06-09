App
Jun 09, 2017 09:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shriram Transport Finance raises Rs 350 crore via bonds

Shriram Transport Finance Company has raised Rs 350 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis.

A committee of the company on Friday approved and allotted bonds to raise the said amount, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"The company allotted 3,500 secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Rs 10 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 350 crore on private placement basis," it said.

Shares of the company closed 0.85 percent down at Rs 991.55 on BSE.

