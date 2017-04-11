App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 07, 2017 06:28 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

'Shouting and screaming' Trinamool MP delays flight over seat arrangement

It is being alleged that TMC Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen delayed Air India's Delhi-Kolkata flight by nearly 40 minutes over seating arrangement and refused to abide by security protocol.

'Shouting and screaming' Trinamool MP delays flight over seat arrangement

Just as Air India lifted the ban on Sena MP Gaikwad, it found itself at the centre of another controversy involving yet another MP, albeit this time from Trinamool Congress (TMC).

It is being alleged that TMC Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen delayed Air India's Delhi-Kolkata flight by nearly 40 minutes over seating arrangement and refused to abide by security protocol.

According to a source, an Air India staff requested Dola Sen to shift her mother's seat, who is a senior citizen, from the emergency exit but the MP refused and created a ruckus, on the other hand the politician said she wanted an emergency exit for her mom and the airline wasn't cooperating.

The MP's mother was on a wheel chair and couldn't sit near exit as per rules. So the crew requested Sen to change the seat following which the TMC MP "shouted and screamed" at the cabin crew, the airline claimed.

This forced the pilot to come out of the cockpit, who offered business class seats to the MP's mother but Sen declined.

Sen could not be immediately reached for comments.

Meanwhile, speaking on the controversy, Union Minister Babul Supriyo said, "Nobody has any right to disrupt anything. If any common man or even an MP is abusing the airport staff then they should be stopped. But people at times lose their cool."

