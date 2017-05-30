App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 30, 2017 02:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Should Titan rename itself as Tanishq?

The sharp growth in Titan’s jewellery business has prompted many to ask if Titan should rename itself as Tanishq. The reason behind this is the sheer value of jewellery sales.

Should Titan rename itself as Tanishq?

Malini Bhupta

Moneycontrol News

The sharp growth in Titan’s jewellery business has prompted many to ask if Titan should rename itself as Tanishq. The reason behind this is the sheer value of jewellery sales, which today account for Rs 10,000 while other categories account for Rs 3000 crore.

But the company’s leadership is not affected by such comments. Bhaskar Bhat, Managing Director of Titan, says: “We are a lifestyle company and not a jewelry or watch company. We have chosen three categories and our job is to excel in each of them. We have chosen categories where unorganized play is big.”

Given the high value of the gold in the jewelry business, its share is significantly high in overall revenues. But in terms of marketshare, Titan has a marketshare of 65 percent in watches. And the company’s watch business is bigger than Trent in value and profit terms, adds Bhat. He says: “We are a Rs 13,000 crore company and jewelry itself is Rs 10,000 crore. But the other business is Rs 3000 crore and how many companies do you have in any category of that size.”

Justifying the company and the categories it is present in, he says: “The name of the company is Titan Company Limited so why should we change the name. Watches touch 14 million customers a year and jewellery touches 2 million. The number of consumers who buy watches is seven times more. There is a certain size for an industry. Marketshare is 4.5 percent for jewelery and 65 percent in the watches.”

As Indians spend a lot more on themselves, lifestyle categories like fragrances and eyewear will only do better.

tags #BHaskar BHat #Business #Companies #Tanishq #Titan

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.