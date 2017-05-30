Should Titan rename itself as Tanishq?

Moneycontrol News

The sharp growth in Titan’s jewellery business has prompted many to ask if Titan should rename itself as Tanishq. The reason behind this is the sheer value of jewellery sales, which today account for Rs 10,000 while other categories account for Rs 3000 crore.

But the company’s leadership is not affected by such comments. Bhaskar Bhat, Managing Director of Titan, says: “We are a lifestyle company and not a jewelry or watch company. We have chosen three categories and our job is to excel in each of them. We have chosen categories where unorganized play is big.”

Given the high value of the gold in the jewelry business, its share is significantly high in overall revenues. But in terms of marketshare, Titan has a marketshare of 65 percent in watches. And the company’s watch business is bigger than Trent in value and profit terms, adds Bhat. He says: “We are a Rs 13,000 crore company and jewelry itself is Rs 10,000 crore. But the other business is Rs 3000 crore and how many companies do you have in any category of that size.”

Justifying the company and the categories it is present in, he says: “The name of the company is Titan Company Limited so why should we change the name. Watches touch 14 million customers a year and jewellery touches 2 million. The number of consumers who buy watches is seven times more. There is a certain size for an industry. Marketshare is 4.5 percent for jewelery and 65 percent in the watches.”

As Indians spend a lot more on themselves, lifestyle categories like fragrances and eyewear will only do better.