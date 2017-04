Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, "United Spirits has made a classical textbook reversal pattern and has broken down important supports of around Rs 2300 zones. The way it is trading, looks like it can slide down to around Rs 1600 zones. There is a good shorting opportunity available in United Spirits and it has broken down with a gap."

"I would say that any rallies that we may get in United Spirits are shorting opportunities," he added.