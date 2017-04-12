App
Apr 12, 2017 11:14 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Short PFC, REC, Karnataka Bank: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one can go short in Power Finance Corporation﻿, Rural Electrification Corporation﻿ and Karnataka Bank.

Technical Analyst | ashwanigujral.com

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "You would get short on precisely the stocks which went up. Stocks like Karnataka Bank or Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) because that is where you know long positions are now stuck. So, if you get short on those stocks you will get most bang for your buck because in a sideways market what goes up is precisely what gets sold down."

"So, Power Finance Corporation (PFC), REC and Karnataka Bank - all of these stocks are likely to have a fairly bad day."

