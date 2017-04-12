Short PFC, REC, Karnataka Bank: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "You would get short on precisely the stocks which went up. Stocks like Karnataka Bank or Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) because that is where you know long positions are now stuck. So, if you get short on those stocks you will get most bang for your buck because in a sideways market what goes up is precisely what gets sold down."

"So, Power Finance Corporation (PFC), REC and Karnataka Bank - all of these stocks are likely to have a fairly bad day."