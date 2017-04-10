Short Glenmark, Just Dial; buy Dabur, Apollo Tyres, Tata Chemicals: Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "It becomes very difficult to go short in a bull market but I will start with a short. Glenmark Pharma is part of the pharma group, I am very bearish on it. If you see the charts, they are all over the place. They go up and there is no method in that movement and you see a larger downtrend, inside that this is very choppy. Every rally, every breakdown is a short sell in pharma. Glenmark is today?s choice for going in shorting."

"Second short sell is Just Dial . I have been bearish on it when it was Rs 1,300 and then we saw a sharp rally from Rs 400 to Rs 650. That is probably a bear market rally. It has already started coming down. I would be comfortable going short in it. So these are themes that we are shorting," he said.

"There is a theme that is worth available for buying and that is Dabur India . It had a six months consolidation, it is now coming out of that. You want to be invested in it. It is a trade for today but you also want to buy it for the much longer-term. There are two other stocks, Apollo Tyres and Tata Chemicals , both are in strong rallies. They have had small pauses so any upside momentum justifies a short-term buy."