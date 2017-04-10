Apr 10, 2017 09:26 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Short Glenmark, Just Dial; buy Dabur, Apollo Tyres, Tata Chemicals: Sukhani
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one can short Glenmark Pharma and Just Dial while can buy Dabur India, Apollo Tyres and Tata Chemicals.
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "It becomes very difficult to go short in a bull market but I will start with a short. Glenmark Pharma is part of the pharma group, I am very bearish on it. If you see the charts, they are all over the place. They go up and there is no method in that movement and you see a larger downtrend, inside that this is very choppy. Every rally, every breakdown is a short sell in pharma. Glenmark is today?s choice for going in shorting.""Second short sell is Just Dial. I have been bearish on it when it was Rs 1,300 and then we saw a sharp rally from Rs 400 to Rs 650. That is probably a bear market rally. It has already started coming down. I would be comfortable going short in it. So these are themes that we are shorting," he said."There is a theme that is worth available for buying and that is Dabur India. It had a six months consolidation, it is now coming out of that. You want to be invested in it. It is a trade for today but you also want to buy it for the much longer-term. There are two other stocks, Apollo Tyres and Tata Chemicals, both are in strong rallies. They have had small pauses so any upside momentum justifies a short-term buy."""The chart for Indiabulls Housing Finance is saying that non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) may be ready for some kind of a dip or correction. The uptrend does not change but for a short-term trader, there is no buying opportunity. You have to wait, there will be probably lower levels."