App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Aug 22, 2017 09:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shopper's Stop subsidiary Hypercity to be profitable in FY19'

The company has redesigned its 19 stores and the total space in HyperCity has been reduced from the previous 1.5 million square feet to 1.3 million square feet.

Shopper's Stop subsidiary Hypercity to be profitable in FY19'

Shoppers Stop subsidiary departmental stores chain Hypercity was aiming to be profitable by FY19', a top company official said today.

"By the end of the current fiscal year there will be operating profit at the store and Ebita level, while at the company level we expect it to turn profitable in FY19'," Shoppers Stop customer service associate and managing director Govind Shrikhande said.

The company has redesigned its 19 stores and the total space in HyperCity has been reduced from the previous 1.5 million square feet to 1.3 million square feet.

The departmental store company will consolidate and then it will decide on expansion of stores.

HyperCity is a 51 percent subsidiary of Shoppers Stop and dealing primarily in foods and apparel, claiming to offer consumers world-class shopping experience with Omni channel strategy that will be rolled out next fiscal.

HyperCity has invested Rs 800 crore in this chain over the past 11 years in India.

Around 65 percent of the business from HyperCity comes in from the food portfolio with garments accounting for 16-17 percent. The rest comes in from other products.

tags #Business #Companies #India

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.