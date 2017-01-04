Shift to automation could drag growth for IT in Q3: Mphasis

There is a tectonic shift in IT industry and the sector has to get used to the new way in which IT services are bought and consumed.The segment is turning to automation-heavy model from a people-heavy model and this change is likely to trigger a pause in the growth rate for the industry in the coming quarters, said Ganesh Ayyar, CEO and ED, Mphasis. Q3 will see stunted growth rate for IT industry as a whole, he added.

Meanwhile, Ravi Menon, Analyst IT services at Elara Capital said that in 2017, IT industry will see a lot of redirection in IT spending. Infosys has been fairly successful in introducing digital platforms and it will not be a victim of consolidation exercises, he added.



Prashant: Let us talk about the quarter which has gone by, Q3. Compared to the quarter before that or the year before, how was Q3 going to pan out for the industry in your opinion?



Ayyar: I won’t comment specifically on Mphasis on Q3 but as the media is carrying this news and this is what we have been saying, there is a tectonic shift in the industry and we need to get used to the new way of IT services being bought and consumed. This entire industry has operated on people heavy model, now it is going to be automation heavy model and people light model.



So, as a result, this term is going to be a hard u-turn and as a result we will see depression in growth rates which this industry is used to and it is the right thing to do. If we keep forcing an artificial pace, companies will fall by the wayside. So, I think you will see pause, not just in Q3, I am talking about going ahead in growth rates that this industry is going to experience and Q3 would be one of those quarters where you will see the growth will be stunted for the industry. I am not commenting on Mphasis specifically.



Ekta: When the likes of Vishal Sikka as well as Azim Premji talk about automation, innovation and embracing it, what is your sense, how does the industry actually embrace automation as well as innovation and when you are talking about turning the corner on it, how much do you think earnings could be impacted when this transition does take place?



Ayyar: It will depend on the type of services that you are providing and the kind of automation that is available and acceptable to the client. Automation can generate anywhere between 20-30 percent productivity improvement.



Knowing technology is not enough, these kind of transformations is about softer aspects of the company -- how do you deal with your employee’s, how do you deal with job losses, how do you deal with decline, how do you deal with media which is so used to growth rates, how do you deal with investors? So, those softer aspects will define the success of the company.



Obviously bigger ships will have a bigger turning radius and smaller ships are like speedboats, they can turn faster. So, I am hoping that a company like Mphasis, which is kind of a mid-sized company in terms of revenue, we would have a lower turning radius so we would be able to transform better. So, as I said, productivity can give you as much as 20-30 percent and will it impact in one year or three years, time would tell but it is real.



Prashant: Just talking about the year ahead, is the outlook for IT spending in the US looking a lot better? Various consumer confidence surveys, PMI surveys, etc out of the US seem to be pointing at a pretty rosy picture. People are calling it the Trump effect or confidence back in the US, etc, that boards well doesn’t it for IT spending -- that is by far the largest market?



Ayyar: Absolutely. Technology infused business, technology infusion will be greater in every business, in every industry. That is what digital is all about. The challenge for any company including Mphasis is how do I convert technology into a business value proposition with in depth knowledge about business. That is one aspect which will grow.



However, traditional IT services where most of the players have operated, it would decline to the extent of automation being infused in there. So, there is one side which is very exciting where technology infused business models will grow, there is another side where we have to mange existing business by infusing automation and dealing with decline as a result.