Sheraton Grands second property in India opens in Pune

Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International, today announced the opening of Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel, a newly renovated property.

Owned by BrahmaCorp, Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel, the second 'Sheraton Grand' hotel in India, and the fourth Sheraton hotel in the country, the hospitality company said in a release issued here.

The new hotel also takes the portfolio to 36 Sheraton Grand properties.

"We are thrilled to expand the Sheraton Grand presence in India with the opening of our second premier-tier hotel in the country. As Pune continues to make it possible for business travellers to find success as the IT capital of India, Sheraton is committed to delivering luxury to guests through excellence in service," Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel Complex General Manager said Jaswinder Narang said.

Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel recently completed an extensive re-branding and renovation and features 177 guest rooms.

"Pune has seen a growing demand for internationally-branded hotel experiences in recent years. We are confident that the Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden will become a preferred destination for both business and leisure travellers," Brahma Corp Managing Director Ajay Aggarwal added.

Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International, has more than 440 hotels in over 70 countries around the world.

Marriott International is the world's largest hotel company based in Maryland, USA, with nearly 6,000 properties in 120 countries and territories.

It operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts and has 30 leading brands.