Jun 19, 2017 10:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shashi Shanker to take over as ONGC CMD from Oct 1

Government headhunter Public Enterprise Selection Board (PESB) selected Shanker to head Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) from October 1.

Shashi Shanker to take over as ONGC CMD from Oct 1

Shashi Shanker will be the next Chairman and Managing Director of India's biggest oil and gas producer, ONGC.

Government headhunter Public Enterprise Selection Board (PESB) selected Shanker to head Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) from October 1.

Shanker is currently Director (Technical and Field Services), ONGC. He will replace Dinesh K Sarraf who retires on September 30 upon attaining superannuation age.

PESB said it interviewed nine candidates including Oil India Director (HR) Biswajit Roy and ONGC Videsh Ltd Director (Finance) Vivekanand.

"PESB recommended the following name for the post of Chairman and Managing Director, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) - Shashi Shanker," it said on its website.

His name will now be vetted by the administrative ministry, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and after obtaining clearance from anti-corruption watchdog CVC and CBI sent to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

His appointment will be finalised after ACC, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approves it.

Shanker, 56, will have a nearly four-year term until March 2021.

