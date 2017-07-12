App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jul 12, 2017 09:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sharvil Patel takes over as managing director of Cadila Healthcare

Pankaj Patel, who is stepping down as managing director, will continue as the chairman while taking up the mentor role.



Viswanath Pilla

Moneycontrol News

Cadila Healthcare, part of Zydus Cadila group on Wednesday elevated Sharvil P Patel as the managing director of the company.

Sharvil Patel, currently serves as the joint-managing director of the company. He is the only son of Pankaj Patel, the chairman and managing director of Cadila Healthcare.



"While the guidelines as per SEBI for the succession planning of key personnel of the Company and the Board came into effect in 2015, we at Zydus has been working on our succession planning programme over the last decade," Pankaj Patel said.

"In line with this, and also to ensure continuity of the business going forward, Sharvil Patel has been appointed as the managing director," he added.

"Sharvil has been associated with the Company for close to two decades and has been actively associated in managing the business for over a decade," Cadila Healthcare said in a statement to exchanges.

"During this period, Sharvil Patel contributed to growth of the company by spearheading various strategic initiatives such as 'Healthy Billion' which looked at catapulting the group into the next league," the statement said.

Sharvil Patel completed his specialisation in chemical and pharmaceutical sciences from the University of Sunderland, UK and a doctorate from the same university for his research work in Breast Cancer at John Hopkins Medicak Centre, USA.

Following the split of Cadila Laboratories in 1995, Cadila Healthcare under Zydus group came into being with a turnover of Rs 200 crore. For the year ended March 2017, Cadila Healthcare had a turnover of Rs 9,753.9 crore. The Patel family holds 74.79 percent stake in the company.

Sharvil represents the third generation of the company.

Cadila Healthcare also said its board has approved appointment of Ganesh Nayak as the whole-time director

Nayak currently serves as the chief operating officer and executive director at Cadila Healthcare. He also spearheads the international operations of the Cadila.

He is associated with Zydus Cadila Group since 1977, having experience of more than 30 years.

 

tags #Business #Cadila Healthcare #Companies

