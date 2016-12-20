Shapoorji Pallonji unlikely to sell out of Tata group yet: Pros

For any buyout to be successful, having a willing seller is mandatory but in the Tata Sons-Cyrus Mistry case the minority shareholder Shapoorji Pallonji has so far given no indication of any intention to sell out of the group, says Suhas Tuljapurkar, Managing Partner at Legasis in a discussion with CNBC-TV18.Cyrus Mistry today moved the National Company Law Tribunal against Tata Sons charging them with oppression and mismanagement of minority shareholders. Issues were also raised against transparency at both Tata Sons and Tata Trusts. Tata Counsel Mohan Parasaran said it would be prudent for Tatas to explore the option of buying out Shapoorji Pallonji’s stake in the group.

A panel comprising InGovern MD Shriram Subramanian, Chartered Accountant MR Venkatesh, Corporate Lawyer HP Ranina, ex-EDs of Sebi RS Loona and JN Gupta, among others shared their opinion with CNBC-TV18 on the ongoing boardroom to courtroom battle.

Mistry’s petition, filed along with Sterling Investments against trustees of Tata Trusts and Directors of Tata Sons, makes out a case for breakdown of governance. Such issues can prompt the charity commission to step in and take control of the Tata Trusts from the trustees, according to experts. However, VR Mehta of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust believes Tata Trusts have been fully compliant with all laws.



