App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 01, 2018 03:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shape up or face music: PNB chief tells 300 bank branches

"That (rationalisation) exercise is going on. We have given notice to all loss-making branches that within one year they should turnaround otherwise we will look for options for their mergers or closure. We are working on 300 branches," PNB Managing Director Sunil Mehta told PTI in an interview.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Putting branch rationalisation plan on fast track, Punjab National Bank (PNB) has placed 300 branches under watch and asked them to either shape up within a year or face closure or merger.

"That (rationalisation) exercise is going on. We have given notice to all loss-making branches that within one year they should turnaround otherwise we will look for options for their mergers or closure. We are working on 300 branches," PNB Managing Director Sunil Mehta told PTI in an interview.

He, however, clarified that not all of them are loss- making, and some are marginally profit making.

"So, we are working on all those plans. If they are able to turnaround its okay otherwise we will have to close them down or merge," he said.

related news

The country's second largest public sector lender has about 7,000 branches across the country.

The branch rationalisation proposal was discussed at the 'PSB Manthan' organised by the Finance Ministry last month.

As far as overseas branches are concerned, Mehta said, the bank has taken decision to close down representative offices in Australia and China.

At present, PNB has its overseas presence in nine countries by way of four branches (2 Hong Kong, 1 Dubai and 1 OBU-Mumbai), two subsidiaries (London and Bhutan), one Associate (Kazakhstan), one joint venture (Nepal) and four Representative Offices (Sydney Australia, Shanghai-China, Dhaka-Bangladesh and Dubai-UAE).

Asked if the bank aims at divesting some of stakes in its the UK subsidiary, Mehta said, the bank has been able to convert PNB International into a profit making centre now.

"We have an opportunity to disinvest in it but right now it has just turnaround. We would like to stabilise it first then only we will unlock the value. We will get better value then," he said.

tags #Business #Companies #PNB #Punjab National Bank

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.