Shalby makes sluggish debut; stock slips over 3%

Shares of multi-speciality hospital chain Shalby Ltd made a sluggish debut on bourses on Friday, ending 3.5 percent lower over the issue price of Rs 248.

The stock listed at Rs 237, down 4.43 percent from the issue price on BSE. During the day, it dipped 4.77 per cent to Rs 236.15. It finally ended at Rs 239.25, a loss of 3.52 percent.

At NSE, shares of the company slipped 3.38 percent to close at Rs 239.60.

In terms of equity volume, 18.05 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over one crore shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

The Rs 504 crore-IPO, opened for subscription from December 5-7, was subscribed 2.8 times at a price band of Rs 245-248 per share.

The IPO proceeds will be utilised for repayment of loans and purchase of medical equipment.