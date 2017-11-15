App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 14, 2017 08:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sexual harassment charge: Steve Jurvetson takes leave from SpaceX & Tesla boards

Steve Jurvetson joins a slew of high profile VCs forced to quit their own firm on charges of sexual harassment levied by women co-workers and entrepreneurs in the Silicon Valley....

One of Silicon Valley's most revered venture capitalist Steve Jurvetson who has invested in companies such as SpaceX and Tesla has gone on a leave of absence from the boards of SpaceX and Tesla, amidst charges of sexual harassment levied against him.

The co-founder of VC firm Draper Fisher Jurvetson (DFJ) has also resigned from his own company after it opened an investigation against based upon the charges.

The 50 year old Jurvetson tweeted, “I am leaving Draper Fisher Jurvetson (DFJ) to focus on personal matters, including taking legal action against those whose false statements have defamed.”

A Tesla spokesperson said in a statement, “Steve Jurvetson is on a leave of absence from the SpaceX and Tesla boards pending resolution of these allegations,” according to CNBC.

Jurvetson joined the board of Tesla in 2006 and the board of SpaceX in 2009.

Steve Jurvetson joins a slew of high profile VCs forced to quit their own firm on charges of sexual harassment levied by women co-workers and entrepreneurs in the Silicon Valley.

In the recent past, many investors have been forced out of their firms because of harassment claims. These include Justin Caldbeck of Binary Capital and Dave McClure of 500 Startups.

tags #DFJ #Elon Musk #SpaceX #Startup #Tesla

