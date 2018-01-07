Seven of 10 most valued cos see Rs 26,971 crore drop in mcap

The combined market valuation of seven of the 10 most valued companies dropped by Rs 26,970.7 crore last week.

At the end of the trading week on Friday, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ITC, HUL, Maruti Suzuki India, SBI and Infosys were the ones to suffer losses in their market valuation, while Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), HDFC and ONGC made gains.

Maruti's market capitalisation (m-cap) plunged Rs 8,980.84 crore to Rs 2,84,983.84 crore.

The m-cap of Infosys slumped Rs 5,940.34 crore to Rs 2,21,037.56 crore and that of HDFC Bank dipped Rs 3,393.06 crore to Rs 4,81,879.55 crore.

TCS's valuation slipped by Rs 3,053.29 crore to Rs 5,13,880.93 crore and that of SBI declined by Rs 2,848.57 crore to Rs 2,64,313.49 crore.

The m-cap of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) fell by Rs 2,510.79 crore to Rs 2,93,611.52 crore and that of ITC went down by Rs 243.81 crore to Rs 3,20,487.11 crore.

On the other hand, ONGC added Rs 3,914.14 crore to reach Rs 2,53,713.06 crore in valuation.

HDFC's mcap jumped Rs 2,484.25 crore to Rs 2,75,736.30 crore and that of RIL advanced Rs 1,235.03 crore to Rs 5,84,582.37 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL stood at number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HUL, Maruti, HDFC, SBI, ONGC and Infosys.

During the first week of 2018, the Sensex notched up a rise of 97.02 points, or 0.28 percent while the broader Nifty gained 28.15 points, or 0.26 percent.