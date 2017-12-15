Service tax department waives Rs 10,000 cr tax demand on IT companies

The Service Tax department has announced its decision to eliminate the Rs 10,000 tax demand it had placed on information technology (IT) and IT-enabled services (ITeS) sector companies, reports The Economic Times.

The move comes as a huge relief not only to the companies but also to Nasscom, the association body of IT industry.

However, experts opine the companies should not rejoice too early as the final decision will be taken only at the adjudication level and that the department could always come back with more such demands.

"This clarification is not a relief for IT/ ITeS companies. It will, in turn, encourage more tax officers to issue such notices as it (clarification) specifically mentions the matter would only be resolved subsequently at the adjudication level," Sachin Menon, National Head, Indirect Tax, KPMG India was quoted by The Economic Times

"I would have expected the department to clarify its stand on the issue raised in the show cause notice and instruct the field formations to adjudicate dropping the demand immediately. The issue will continue to haunt IT/ITeS companies even under the GST regime where they have to predeposit about 10% of the amount demanded by the tax authorities, for admitting an appeal," added Menon.

The whole issue cropped up in November when the government of India asked about 200 IT companies to cough up export benefits claimed during the period of 2012-2016 on ‘software supplied’ to offshore clients. The companies were asked to pay the said amount as tax of 15 percent together with fines after government deemed supplying software does is not equal to export of services.

