Service charges: To pay or not to pay, that is the question

The Department of Consumer Affairs released an advisory on January 2 which said that the ‘service charges’, which restaurants include in addition to taxes, are actually optional and not mandatory.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Jan 05, 2017, 07.51 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Service charges: To pay or not to pay, that is the question

The Department of Consumer Affairs released an advisory on January 2 which said that the ‘service charges’, which restaurants include in addition to taxes, are actually optional and not mandatory.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Service charges: To pay or not to pay, that is the question

The Department of Consumer Affairs released an advisory on January 2 which said that the ‘service charges’, which restaurants include in addition to taxes, are actually optional and not mandatory.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

The Department of Consumer Affairs released an advisory on January 2 which said the ‘service charges’, which restaurants include in addition to taxes, are not mandatory.

Generally, restaurants charge 5-20 percent of the total bill amount to customers for their service.Various industry bodies of hotels and restaurants including consumer activists are voicing divided opinions over this notification.

In a panel discussion on CNBC-TV18, Vaibhav Gaggar, Managing Partner at Gaggar & Associates said a lot of services cost is already inbuilt in the menu price and there needs to be a caveat that customer need not pay if the service was bad.

On the other hand, Dilip Datwani, President, Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India feels hotels have been notified to clearly mention if they are levying service charge and it is not up to the government to say if the restaurant can levy service charges.

Datwani further says the association has reached out to the ministry stating that the issued advisory is wrong and will also take legal recourse if  the notification is not taken back.

In the discussion, consumer rights columnist Pushpa Girimaji along with consumer activists Anand Patwardhan and Anil Sood voiced their opinions on the topic.

Tags  Department of Consumer Affairs service charges hotels restaurants Vaibhav Gaggar Dilip Datwani Pushpa Girimaji Anand Patwardhan Anil Sood
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Service charges: To pay or not to pay, that is the question

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.