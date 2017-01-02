Service charge by hotels/restaurants not mandatory: Govt

Service charge on a food bill is not compulsory and a customer can choose to have it waived if not satisfied with the experience, the government said today.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Jan 02, 2017, 06.54 PM | Source: PTI

Service charge by hotels/restaurants not mandatory: Govt

Service charge on a food bill is not compulsory and a customer can choose to have it waived if not satisfied with the experience, the government said today.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Service charge by hotels/restaurants not mandatory: Govt

Service charge on a food bill is not compulsory and a customer can choose to have it waived if not satisfied with the experience, the government said today.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Service charge on a food bill is not compulsory and a customer can choose to have it waived if not satisfied with the experience, the government said today.

The Centre has also asked states to ensure that hotels/ restaurants disseminate this information through displays in their premises.

"A number of complaints from consumers have been received that hotels and restaurants are following the practice of charging 'service charge' in the range of 5-20 percent, in lieu of tips, which a consumer is forced to pay irrespective of the kind of service provided to him," Union Consumer Affairs Ministry said in an official statement.

The Ministry had sought clarification from the Hotel Association of India, which replied that "service charge is completely discretionary and should a customer be dissatisfied with the dining experience, he/she can have it waived off.

Therefore, it is deemed to be accepted voluntarily." Highlighting provisions under the Consumer Protection Act, 1986, the ministry said this law provides that a trade practice which, for the purpose of promoting the sale, use or the supply of any goods or for the provision of any service, adopts any unfair method or deceptive practice, is to be treated as an unfair trade practice.

A consumer can make a complaint to the appropriate consumer forum against such unfair trade practices.

"The Department of Consumer Affairs has asked the state governments to sensitise the companies, hotels and restaurants in the states regarding aforementioned provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986.

"...and also to advise the hotels/restaurants to disseminate information through display at the appropriate place in the hotels/restaurants that the 'service charges' are discretionary/voluntary and a consumer dissatisfied with the services can have it waived off," the statement said.

Tags  Service charge food bill Centre hotels restaurants Consumer Protection Act 1986
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Service charge by hotels/restaurants not mandatory: Govt
Wire News
Platinum Member
685 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.