App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 21, 2017 11:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

Sentence next for Volkswagen in US diesel emissions scandal

Federal Judge Sean Cox is holding a hearing today in Detroit, six weeks after the German automaker pleaded guilty to conspiracy and obstruction of justice. The judge wanted more time to consider the plea deal and fine negotiated by VW and the US Justice Department.

Sentence next for Volkswagen in US diesel emissions scandal

Volkswagen and the US government are asking a judge to approve a USD 2.8 billion criminal penalty against the automaker for cheating on diesel emissions tests.

Federal Judge Sean Cox is holding a hearing today in Detroit, six weeks after the German automaker pleaded guilty to conspiracy and obstruction of justice. The judge wanted more time to consider the plea deal and fine negotiated by VW and the US Justice Department.

VW admits that nearly 600,000 diesel cars in the US were programmed to turn on pollution controls during testing and off while on the road.

Separately, VW is paying USD 1.5 billion in a civil case brought by the government and spending USD 11 billion to buy back cars and offer other compensation. Seven employees have also been charged.

tags #diesel #Sean Cox #Volkswagen #World News

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.