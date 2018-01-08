Sensex, Nifty @ record highs! Top 4 factors driving rally on D-Street

Indian markets rose to a fresh record high for the second consecutive day in a row thanks to strong global cues and consistent buying by domestic and foreign investors.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose to a fresh record high of 34,374.85 while the Nifty50 climbed 10,600 for the first time on Monday to hit a record high of 10,623.20.

Tracking the momentum, as many as 368 stocks rose to a fresh 52-week high on the BSE which include names like Symphony, Jubilant FoodWorks, Phillips Carbon, L&T, Birla Corporation, Raymond, Tata Sponge, Bharat Financial, Sun TV, Tata Elxsi, Titan Company etc.

Here is a list of top 4 factors which might be driving rally on D-Street:

GDP estimates likely to rise in Q3 and Q4:

The GDP estimates released by the CSO last week were largely in line with expectations and most economists believe that it won’t be revised further downwards.

The first advance estimate of national income by the Central Statistical Office (CSO) for FY18, expects economic growth for the year to be at a 4-year low of 6.5 percent.

CARE Ratings estimate GDP growth to be in the range of 6.7-6.8 percent for the year. This is first full year growth estimate by the Government that incorporates the GST tax estimates.

ICRA is of the view that the advance estimate data is not fully factoring in the expected pickup in growth in the later months of FY 2018, related to a favourable base effect and a 'catch up' following the subdued growth momentum in H1 FY2018.

“At present, we expect GVA growth to rise to around 6.7 percent in Q3 FY2018 and a sharp 7.5 percent in Q4 FY2018,” Aditi Nayar, Principal, Economist ICRA said in a note.

“For FY2018 as a whole, we continue to expect GVA and GDP growth to print at 6.5 percent and 6.7 percent, respectively, higher than the advance estimates of 6.1 percent and 6.5 percent,” it said.

FIIs turning bullish:

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) which have remained net sellers in the cash segment have turned net buyers of Indian equities so far in the month of January. FIIs have poured in a little over Rs 1000 crore so far into Indian equity markets, according to SEBI’s provisional data.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) had pumped in Rs 48,400 crore or USD 7 billion into the domestic equities in FY17 and this is set to witness a four-five-fold increase in the year to March at USD 28-35 billion.

"We expect net inflows to be Rs 1.8-2.2 trillion (USD 28-35 billion) for FY18. Already they have pumped in Rs 95,600 crore (USD 15 billion) in the first half of this fiscal, against Rs 48,400 crore (USD 7 billion) for the entire FY17," domestic rating agency ICRA said in a report last week.

Earnings optimism:

One of the major factors which is fueling a rally on D-Street is earnings optimism. Most experts are penciling in a double digit return for Nifty in the Q3. D-Street will officially kick off earnings this week with TCS and Infosys which are scheduled to declare their results for the December quarter on January 11 and 12.

The earnings recovery momentum is likely to accelerate in Q3FY18, said a domestic brokerage firm. “We estimate PAT of our 230 coverage companies to grow 14 percent YoY. Unlike previous quarters, earnings growth is likely to be more broad-based,” Edelweiss Securities said in a note.

“For Nifty, we estimate 12 percent EPS growth. Our FY17/18/19E Nifty EPS stands at 445/495/620 (consensus: 445/485/590),” it said.

Technical Factors:

The Nifty50 broke above its crucial resistance level of 10,600 on Monday confirming the continuation of a bullish bias. Going forward, analyst advises investors to stay long with a trailing stop loss placed below 10500.

As long as Nifty trades above this level there are higher chances of the index hitting 10,700 and even 10,800 levels in current series. However, a fall below 10,350 could negate the pattern.

“The market has begun on a positive note for the week to close at an all-time closing high levels. Technically, Nifty has still scope for up move along with Bank Nifty as the RSI on the daily chart is at 63, implying strong momentum,” Vaishali Parekh, Head-Technical Desk, Prabhudas Lilladher told Moneycontrol.

“Tracking the momentum, the up move the projected target is somewhere closer to 10700-10800 in days to come. The view would be negated if Nifty breaks 10350 levels decisively,” she said.

She advises traders to remain more stock specific rather than index specific. The stocks with positive bias having favorable risk-reward ratio would be MRPL, HPCL, ITC, Infosys which should give a good return of around 5-10 percent in one or two months.