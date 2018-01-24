Sensex ends on a flat note, Nifty holds 11,000; PSU banks rally on recap buzz

After rallying to fresh record highs and clocking key milestones of 36,000 and 11,000 on the Sensex and Nifty, the market on Wednesday took a breather as there was a rangebound trade visible for the larger part of the day. The Street has ended the day on a flat note.

The day began with indices opening flat, but it soon advanced gains in the morning on the back of a rally in PSU banks as well as pharma and IT names. The Sensex rose over 100 points intraday before giving up huge chunk of the gains. Following this, the market remained rangebound, with experts calling it some kind of indecision among investors, and ended at similar levels around which it opened.

Among broader markets, the midcaps witnessed a weak day of trade, ending about 0.44 percent lower. Meanwhile, PSU banks, pharmaceuticals and IT names gained the most among all sectoral indices.

There was plenty of stock-specific action seen during the trade. ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel dragged indices the most, while State Bank of India, HDFC, and TCS helped the market close in the green.

Investors found flavour among IT names as well as major stocks hit fresh 52-week highs. The Nifty IT index was up around 1.5 percent.

PSU banks rallied on the back of a buzz that the Finance Ministry will lay out the bond recap plan later in the day. Stocks such as State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and Indian Bank, among others, ended higher.

Dilip Buildcon is in focus on the back of a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) order win in Odisha worth Rs 1,522 crore, which is 74 kilometers in length with a construction period of about 30 months. The stock was up 1 percent.

Idea Cellular widened its net loss for the December quarter to Rs 1,284 crore from Rs 1,106 crore posted during the same period last year. Stock ended 5 percent lower.

Vijaya Bank reported 65.45 percent decline in net profit at Rs 79.56 crore for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2017, due to rise in provisions. Stock ended

Kitchen appliances firm TTK Prestige reported a 36 percent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 47.15 crore for the quarter ended December 2017. VRL ended over 9 percent higher.

Radico Khaitan today reported a 77.71 percent jump in its net profit at Rs 35.01 crore for the quarter ended December 2017, on account of higher income. The stock has ended 8 percent weaker.

IndiGo was up 4 percent after the airline reported 56 percent jump in its December quarter net profit.

Going forward, experts recommend treading with caution.

"Overall we continue to hold a neutral outlook and believe there is a lot of froth in the markets at the current juncture; we would not advocate entering fresh positions at this juncture," Nikhil Kamath, Co-Founder and Head of Trading, Zerodha said in a statement.