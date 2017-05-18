Sell US$INR; target of 64.20: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Government bonds ended little changed, as domestic equity indices continued to consolidate, amid political concerns in the US The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield rose mildly to 6.68% from 6.67% in the previous session Yield on the US 10-year fell over 10-bps to 2.22% from 2.33% in the previous session

The rupee edged lower against the US$, as state-run banks stepped up dollar purchases, erasing gains from broad US$ weakness caused by soft housing data and political turmoil in the US The US dollar declined sharply due to rising political concerns around the US President’s alleged sharing of information with a Russian minister. The US$JPY pair fell sharply over 2% on strong safe haven buying while reflation trades took a hit as market participants viewed the economic agenda while taking a backseat over the recent turn of events

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar-rupee May contract on the NSE ended at 64.25. The May contract open interest declined 4.89% from the previous day June contract open interest increased by 4.70% in the last session We expect the US$ to meet resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair







US$INR May futures contract (NSE)

View: Bearish on US$INR





Sell US$INR in the range of 64.60 - 64.70

Market Lot: US$1000





Target: 64.30/ 64.20

Stop Loss: 64.80





Support

Resistance





S1/ S2: 64.40 / 64.20

R1/R2:64.60 /64.80







Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.