Sell Tata Motors, Vedanta; buy Bajaj Finance: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Tata Motors is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 446 and target of Rs 428. Vedanta is also a sell with a stop loss of Rs 240 and target of Rs 226."

"Bajaj Finance is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,290 and target of Rs 1,340."

"Indiabulls Housing Finance has run up quite a bit. It is in an uptrend, but possibly on declines it still is a great buy. All housing finance companies are in a strong uptrend, but now they are getting off the charts, quite a distance away from their moving averages. Generally the best place to buy stocks is nearer to its 20-day moving average which clearly these stocks are not showing. However, over a period of time I would not be surprised if another 25-30 percent is gained on all of these housing stocks," he said.