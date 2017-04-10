App
Apr 10, 2017 09:18 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Sell Reliance Infra, Sun Pharma, Dish TV; buy Bharti Infratel: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one can sell Reliance Infra, Sun Pharma and Dish TV and advises buying Bharti Infratel and JM Financial.

Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral
Technical Analyst | ashwanigujral.com

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "In the medium-term, it seems like infrastructure or capital goods as a group is beginning to breakout but it is not a market leader, so chances are that Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has been through a long consolidation the boundaries of which have been Rs 1,000-1,800. Maybe over a period of time at some point it will get back to those Rs 2,500-2,600 type of zones. But getting very close to the Rs 1,800 resistance, so some consolidation here could be expected given the vertical rally we have had." 

"Over all for the day Reliance Infra is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 570 and target of Rs 545. Pharma stocks are again falling and the entire sector is looking weak. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is also a sell with a stop loss of Rs 672 and target of Rs 645," he said. 

"Dish TV collapsed on Friday, that is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 104 and target of Rs 92. JM Financial is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 90 and target of Rs 101." 

"Bharti Infratel has crossed its 200-day moving average on the upside. That is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 340 and target of Rs 362."

