Sell Reliance Infra, Sun Pharma, Dish TV; buy Bharti Infratel: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "In the medium-term, it seems like infrastructure or capital goods as a group is beginning to breakout but it is not a market leader, so chances are that Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has been through a long consolidation the boundaries of which have been Rs 1,000-1,800. Maybe over a period of time at some point it will get back to those Rs 2,500-2,600 type of zones. But getting very close to the Rs 1,800 resistance, so some consolidation here could be expected given the vertical rally we have had."