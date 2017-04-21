Sell OIL; buy Titan Company, Balrampur Chini, Chambal Fertilisers: Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have one sell and four buys and most of the buys are on the midcap side. The sell is on Oil India limited (OIL) where we have seen some negative crossovers. So, I would sell with a stop loss at Rs 331. Look for decline till about levels of Rs 310."

"Titan Company is something which I like a lot, the stock has come back to a strong support zones of a gap area, so that is a buy with a stop loss at Rs 472, look for target of Rs 495. Three midcap names, Ahluwalia Contracts made a fresh swing high, that is a buy with a stop loss at Rs 340, look for target of around Rs 380 and sugar stocks were in action yesterday and Balrampur Chini had a gap breakout. So that is a buy as well. Keep a stop losss around or just below Rs 153.50, look for target close to about Rs 175."