Sell NMDC, Tech Mahindra; buy Muthoot Finance: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "These are primarily intraday trades because tomorrow is a holiday, there is no sense in carrying short term positions forward. NMDC and Tech Mahindra are both short selling ideas. Both are very weak. NMDC has fallen from a Rs 151 to Rs 132-133. Tech Mahindra falls every day. So, now this is a market where we want to sell weakness and I am repeating they are intraday trades."



"Muthoot Finance is a buying opportunity. NBFCs are doing rather well, as are banks. We are all seeing how banks are outperforming. That applies to NBFCs also. So, Muthoot Finance is a buying opportunity, as are most other NBFCs," he added.