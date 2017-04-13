App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 13, 2017 02:10 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Sell NMDC, Tech Mahindra; buy Muthoot Finance: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one can sell NMDC and Tech Mahindra and buy Muthoot Finance.

Sudarshan Sukhani
Sudarshan Sukhani
Technical Analyst | s2analytics.com

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "These are primarily intraday trades because tomorrow is a holiday, there is no sense in carrying short term positions forward. NMDC and Tech Mahindra are both short selling ideas. Both are very weak. NMDC has fallen from a Rs 151 to Rs 132-133. Tech Mahindra falls every day. So, now this is a market where we want to sell weakness and I am repeating they are intraday trades." 

"Muthoot Finance is a buying opportunity. NBFCs are doing rather well, as are banks. We are all seeing how banks are outperforming. That applies to NBFCs also. So, Muthoot Finance is a buying opportunity, as are most other NBFCs," he added.

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.